RSVP for Ready For Change Social Justice Showcase

press release: The Goodman Community Center’s high school LOFT Teen Leadership Council would like to invite youth to the Ready For Change Social Justice Showcase Friday, April 27 2018 in the Lussier Loft, 149 Waubesa from 2:00-10:00pm. Teens will perform various genres of music

Ready For Change Social Justice Showcase will give youth an opportunity to let their voices be heard about the Change they desire in their schools and community. We are excited about the breakout sessions and the youth performances. Please share this event with student organizations and youth leaders interested in social awareness and community partnerships

This a free event primarily for high school aged youth but we are happy to accommodate middle school aged youth that are interested in attending. Please RSVP by April 23rd. For more information email Art Richardson atart@goodmancenter.org