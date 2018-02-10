press release: We're starting 2018 out with fashion and fun! We're bringing back our fashion benefit show, READ(y) to Wear. This exciting event brings together lovers of reading and fashion to see the paper creations of participating teams. Teams compete for "best" in show. The night will be full of energy, fun, cocktails, appetizers, wine pull, DJ, photo booth and of course, the runway.

Tickets are on sale. Our 2017 spring show sold out! We encourage you to get your tickets right away.