press release: Join First Business at our Real Estate Market seminar at the Monona Terrace in Madison on Wednesday, June 14, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

At this seminar — offered free for business owners — you’ll learn about the dynamic Dane County real estate market and get critical data to make informed decisions about future investments.

Christian D. Caulum and Kian H. Wagner of Oakbrook Corporation will share results from the recent Oakbrook Commercial Real Estate survey, including a deep dive into Madison’s office, industrial, and apartment markets.

Madison’s Office & Industrial Market:

Vacancy, rent, and absorption data, along with historical comparisons and trends

The latest building and land sales

Largest lease transactions of 2016, showing which companies expanded, contracted, or closed

Pending lease transactions of 2017, showing who’s in the current market

Information about key recent and ongoing construction projects

Madison’s Apartment Market:

Key economic drivers fueling the current boom in apartment development

Info about the investment cycle, and whether the Madison market is at risk of overbuilding

How to assess whether owners and investors should buy, sell, or hold

Risks and opportunities in multifamily housing today

David Simon, President of Operations at Veridian Homes, will discuss the local residential housing market. David is responsible for business and new product development, strategic planning, and operations management. He has been an influential player in the home-building industry since 1982. In June 2003, David successfully combined two businesses to become Wisconsin’s largest home builder.

This event is sponsored by First Business Bank and offered at no cost to business owners. Seating is limited; please RSVP early to ensure your seat. Visit https://firstbusiness.com/ 2017-real-estate to register.