Real Life Library

Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: We Help One Another (WHOA!) and Madison Public Library welcome you to this family-friendly, community & empathy building, storytelling & listening event. Attendees will be able to check out "Books" (people who tell a personal story) during three check-out sessions (10-11am, 12:30-1:30pm, and 2-3pm). Don't miss out on a life changing moment! Food and drink will be provided. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

View Map
608-246-4548
