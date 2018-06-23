Real Life Library
Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: We Help One Another (WHOA!) and Madison Public Library welcome you to this family-friendly, community & empathy building, storytelling & listening event. Attendees will be able to check out "Books" (people who tell a personal story) during three check-out sessions (10-11am, 12:30-1:30pm, and 2-3pm). Don't miss out on a life changing moment! Food and drink will be provided. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult at all times.
Info
View Map
Spoken Word