Rebecca Goldman, Laima Rozkalns

Stone Fence 2322 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

September First Friday Event at the Stone Fence! 9/1/17 6pm-9pm

Free Event

Refreshments

We will be featuring two local artists for the month of Sept. Rebecca Goldman with her moving Street Photography from Cuba and Multi-Media artist Laima Rozkalns with her unique Robot Prints. We will have live music from the always fun Lonesome Willie Jones and the Dime Store Posse. The  work will be up until the end of Sept.

Info
Stone Fence 2322 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Art Exhibits & Events
608-238-4331
