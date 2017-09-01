Rebecca Goldman, Laima Rozkalns
Stone Fence 2322 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
September First Friday Event at the Stone Fence! 9/1/17 6pm-9pm
Free Event
Refreshments
We will be featuring two local artists for the month of Sept. Rebecca Goldman with her moving Street Photography from Cuba and Multi-Media artist Laima Rozkalns with her unique Robot Prints. We will have live music from the always fun Lonesome Willie Jones and the Dime Store Posse. The work will be up until the end of Sept.
Info
Art Exhibits & Events