Rebecca Kautz

"Protagonyst," 2/3-10, Art Lofts (reception 6-8 pm, 2/8). 608-262-1660.

artist statement: The space and concept of childhood and home is thick with residue. I allow myself to return there in my mind to autopsy the space of the past, through the lens of the present, I extract the most compelling recollections. The resulting images are a hybrid of past and present experiences and perspectives; as well as a breaching of American cultural family life. Rather than a nostalgic yearning, there is a haunting distortion of what is retained from that time. Truth, fiction, secrets, and lies result in a complex narrative- implicating the viewer. My allegorical work is a simulacrum of the lasting psychological effect that our childhood and life events have on our evolving identities.