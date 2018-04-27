Recharge Your Mind and Unlock the Freedom Within

press release: Life is joy, happiness and enthusiasm; but, sometimes all the external events and happenings in our lives and in our own minds cloud the happiness. Can we be happy no matter what is happening around us and to us? Yes we can!

In this free 1 hour workshop we will explore: How something as simple as our own breath and breathing techniques coupled with meditation can help de-stress, bring such peace, relaxation and rejuvenation; Secrets to sustaining happiness in our fast everyday lives; Insights into gaining better health, relationships, efficiency and productivity; Learn a rejuvenating breathing technique; Be guided through a meditation by an expert

Learn more about the community program offered by the Art of Living foundation which has impacted the lives of millions around the world

Drop in and experience the power of the breath for yourself