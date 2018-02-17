Reclaiming the Kiki: Ball
UW Memorial Union-Tripp Commons 800 Langdon St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: Looking for an evening of serving face? Join the LGBT Campus Center and the BHMPC for an afternoon workshop looking into the essence of the underground QTPOC ballroom scene, followed by an evening of dancing, strutting, and of course, voguing at UW-Madison’s first KiKi Ball!
UW Memorial Union-Tripp Commons 800 Langdon St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
