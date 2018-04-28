press release: Please join us! Recovery and Hope: A Town Hall Meeting

Saturday, April 28, 2018, 8:30 AM - Noon, New Life Church 7564 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, WI 53718

Noon - 1:30 PM: Viewing of Straightforward: The Truth About Addiction

Free and open to the public. Lunch provided

Stop the Overdose Epidemic

Partnership Accomplishments Since Summit I

Expanded number of MedDrop boxes from 2 to 14; over 18 tons of unused medicines collected since 2012

All Dane County EMS agencies and most area police departments are equipped to administer naloxone

90% of prescribers attending training coordinated by Health Care Task Force on Safe Opioid Prescribing reported that they would change prescribing practices; local health care systems demonstrating reduction in opioid prescribing and referrals to alternative pain treatments.

Madison Police, Public Health and partners launch Madison Addiction Recovery Initiative.

Chemical Dependency Consortium and Mental Health Consortium merged to create Dane County Recovery Coalition.

Recipient of two Wisconsin pilot projects funded by CDC to: 1) test innovative prescriber and patient education strategies at UnityPoint Health-Meriter, UW Health and SSM Health; 2) disseminating prevention programs that work via community coalitions in Oregon, Stoughton, Waunakee and Latino Children and Families Council.

Dane County Human Services launches Comprehensive Community Services program to help people navigate treatment systems.

90% of people treated for overdose and connected with ED to Recovery project are enrolling in treatment. Will expand from 2 participating EDs to 4 in Fall, 2017.

Pregnancy2Recovery pilot launched at SSM Health in August, 2017.

Parent Addiction Network (PAN), a comprehensive web-based resource and group supports families and their loved ones facing addiction. PAN website includes Spanish language and culturally competent resources developed in partnership with the Latino Children and Families Council.

Recovery Directory is an on-line directory of landlords and employers who are welcoming to people in recovery.

Launched African American Opioid Coalition aimed at addressing increasing levels of opioid overdose.

1st Place, U.S. Conference of Mayors 2013 Safeguard My Meds Award

2016 Safe States Alliance Community Advocacy Award

Featured in National Safety Council video and print case studies as a model effort.