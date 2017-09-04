Band Schedule:

12:30 -1:30 - Armchair Boogie

2:00 - 3:00 - Golpe Tierra

3:30-4:30 - Better Yeti

5:00-6:00 - Sweet Delta Dawn

DJ $amroc throughout the day

$15/under 18 free

fb event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1688422971459807/

press release: Recreational Rhythms, an all-day music festival, will return for its 14th year on Monday, September 4, 2017, noon to 6 p.m., at The East Side Club of Madison. This year’s spotlight causes include a recovery center, a path to college education and baseball scholarships who will receive funds through donations made for entertainment, food, beverages, silent auction items and more.

Beginning in 2004, Recreational Rhythms was created as a day to showcase local bands and promote community awareness, with all proceeds going to area charities. The 2017 lineup includes four bands and a DJ covering a multitude of genres: Sweet Delta Dawn, Better Yeti, Golpe Tierra, Armchair Boogie and DJ $amroc. The family-friend musicians will keep the music flowing over the course of the six-hour festival.

After raising nearly $30,000 for more than 10 charities around the Madison area, this year’s focus features three causes:

Jesse Crawford Recovery Center (facebook.com/JessieCrawfordRecoveryCenter), University of Wisconsin Odyssey Project (odyssey.wisc.edu), and Kennedy Little League (kennedylittleleague.com). “Each of our 2017 organizations are significantly influencing the lives of Madisonians,” notes Jonathan Hoel, Co-Founder of Recreational Rhythms, “if we can help more receive treatment for their addictions, more work towards earning their degrees, or more children allowed to just be kids, our festival volunteers and attendees will know we’ve created a community impact. That’s our goal.”

For the second year in a row, The East Side Club of Madison will host Recreational Rhythms. Steeped in a rich history of tradition and community involvement, the club has long been the gathering place for Madisonians and features the finest view of downtown Madison’s skyline. Recreational Rhythms will maximize the space with a variety of activities including a craft-beer area, cornhole tournament and a kids area that will feature face painting. Visit escmadison.com to learn more about The East Side Club of Madison.

Recreational Rhythms is always seeking additional sponsor and donors to help make the festival a success and its mission accomplished. Various sponsorship levels are available and donation items are always happily accepted. From services offered via auction to individual or corporate sponsorships, there are many opportunities for the community to create an impact. Contact Recreational Rhythms’ Fundraising Coordinator at recreationalrhythms@yahoo.com for more information.

Learn more about Recreational Rhythms, its history, bands, causes and more visit facebook.com/recrhythms.