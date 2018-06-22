The Recruiting Officer

press release: You’re not going to want to let this one sail by – a hearty comedy with a wicked streak, crewed by the kind of impish characters our players can melt right into. Whether they’re attempting to fill their boats or their beds, these recruiters will need to apply some hefty truth-stretching to their deal-closing. If you were to think it’s all a little shady, you’d be absolutely right. But it’s also sexy and hilarious, with a surprising thoughtful side. There are real people to be found hiding behind all that ridiculous ego. It’s only in disguise that their shields begin to slip. It may just inspire us to drop our own.

June 22-Sept. 29.

Featuring: Kelsey Brennan, Nate Burger, Tim Gittings, Juan Rivera Lebron, Brian Mani, Cristina Panfilio, Andrea San Miguel, Marcus Truschinski