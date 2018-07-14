press release: Boots, Beer, Cars & Country Music!

Prairie Lakes presents our 1st annual Red Dirt Days, car show and music festival! We are bringing you 2 full days of fun activities including a car and bike show on Saturday and a country music festival on Sunday. Bring the kids out and enjoy a weekend of fun!

July 14: (You do not need tickets for entry on Saturday)

Bike and Car Show- 10am-3pm. Pre register at info@shopprairielakes.com. Bring your classic car, truck, motorcycle or tractor out for our car show. Southbound plays 10 am to 2 pm

July 15: (Ticket required for entry $8 pre sale, $10 at the door. Children 10 and under are FREE. PRE TICKET SALES END JUNE 24TH!)

Music festival line up

12 pm WheelHouse; 2 pm 5th Gear; 4 pm JACKSON TAYLOR & THE SINNERS

ORDER T-SHIRTS HERE!

DCFF Foundation will be there to serve you in the beer tent. Net proceeds go to the general community.

Food Carts (both days): M.A.C.S. Beef Butter BBQ. Bring your Folding Chairs! No carry ins.