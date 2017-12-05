Red Til I'm Dead: Sammy Hagar's Rock-N-Roll Birthday Bash

press release: Rock and Roll Hall-of-Famer, famed partier and entrepreneur Sammy Hagar, is bringing his epic multi-night birthday bash from his Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to movie theaters nationwide with “Red Til I’m Dead: Sammy Hagar’s Rock-N-Roll Birthday Party.” Cameras were on hand to capture all the exploits at the rock legend’s world-famous bar, including performances by Toby Keith, Chad Kroeger (Nickelback), Darryl McDaniels (Run DMC), Eddie Money, Vinnie Paul (Pantera), Jerry Cantrell (Alice in Chains), Bob Weir, The Circle’s Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham, Vic Johnson and more. In addition to the best of the performances and party action from the four-day rock spectacular, moviegoers will also enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at the music that spans the career of the one and only Red Rocker, plus birthday wishes from his famous friends.