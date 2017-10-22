press release: Red Tutu Trot 2017 will be a 5K run/walk winding through the UW Madison campus with the goal of raising awareness for cardiac health. The Red Tutu Trot will take place on Sunday, October 22nd, and the race will begin at 9:30 AM. Day-of packet pickup and registration will begin at 8:00 AM. End Time: 12:30pm

Cardiac on Campus is the student organization at UW Madison coordinating the event. Cardiac on Campus was founded in 2016 after co-founder Brittany Derynda's 20-year-old brother passed away from sudden cardiac arrest following a half marathon. We founded the club in an effort to shed light on preventing sudden cardiac arrests, especially within the college community, where cardiac health is often overlooked. The Red Tutu Trot is a fun and entertaining way to raise awareness for cardiac health while running or walking in style. The fact is that 9 out of every 10 victims of sudden cardiac arrest die. One way to easily reduce the number of sudden cardiac deaths each year is efficient and immediate bystander CPR and AED use, which will be the focus of Red Tutu Trot 2017. All proceeds will go towards offering free monthly CPR and AED education in the Madison area throughout 2017-2018. Cardiac on Campus will also be donating 4 AEDs to 4 different UW-Madison housing dorm buildings for spring of 2018.

The Red Tutu Trot will take place on Sunday, October 22nd, and the race will begin at 9:30 AM. Day-of packet pickup and registration will begin at 8:00 AM. Fleet Feet's Madison location will be holding our early registration on Saturday November 5th from 12-4 PM. The route will include various areas of campus as well as a stretch of the Howard Temin Lakeshore Path. At the finish line of the race, we plan on having hands on CPR lessons. We hope to see a great turnout, and feel free to contact cardiaconcampus@rso.wisc.edu with any questions.