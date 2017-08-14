press release: Don't miss the powerful conclusion to Justified Anger's Summer Series! Dr. Christy Clark-Pujara will deliver another riveting lecture: Redefining Freedom, Race and Citizenship after the Collapse of Slavery. She will take us on a journey into the period of US History known as Reconstruction, which started after slavery was abolished, and the ensuing challenges and triumphs as the nation struggled to create a new identity.

Dr. Clark-Pujara will be signing copies of her book "Dark Work: The Business of Slavery in Rhode Island." This is a must read. You can purchase a copy of the book when you register, and she will be availabe to sign copies at the end of the event. Please bring a digital or print copy of your ticket to claim your book.

Be aware that we have a limited amount of books, so make sure to purchase your ticket that includes your book today!