Redefining Religious Freedom: Is God a License to Discriminate?

Google Calendar - Redefining Religious Freedom: Is God a License to Discriminate? - 2017-11-09 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Redefining Religious Freedom: Is God a License to Discriminate? - 2017-11-09 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Redefining Religious Freedom: Is God a License to Discriminate? - 2017-11-09 21:00:00 iCalendar - Redefining Religious Freedom: Is God a License to Discriminate? - 2017-11-09 21:00:00

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release: FFRF Director of Strategic Response, Andrew Seidel will speak at the University of Wisconsin Madison presented by the Atheists, Humanists, & Agnostics at the University of Wisconsin Madison (AHA!). Seidel will focus on the topic of “Redefining Religious Freedom: Is god a license to discriminate?" at 9:00 PM, Thursday, November 9th. This event will be held at Ingraham Hall, Room 19, 1155 Observatory Drive, Madison, Wisconsin. There will be a Q&A period following the presentation, and a discussion of the upcoming Supreme Court case, Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission. This event is free and open to the public.

Info
UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Lectures & Seminars
Google Calendar - Redefining Religious Freedom: Is God a License to Discriminate? - 2017-11-09 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Redefining Religious Freedom: Is God a License to Discriminate? - 2017-11-09 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Redefining Religious Freedom: Is God a License to Discriminate? - 2017-11-09 21:00:00 iCalendar - Redefining Religious Freedom: Is God a License to Discriminate? - 2017-11-09 21:00:00