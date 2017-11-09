press release: FFRF Director of Strategic Response, Andrew Seidel will speak at the University of Wisconsin Madison presented by the Atheists, Humanists, & Agnostics at the University of Wisconsin Madison (AHA!). Seidel will focus on the topic of “Redefining Religious Freedom: Is god a license to discriminate?" at 9:00 PM, Thursday, November 9th. This event will be held at Ingraham Hall, Room 19, 1155 Observatory Drive, Madison, Wisconsin. There will be a Q&A period following the presentation, and a discussion of the upcoming Supreme Court case, Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission. This event is free and open to the public.