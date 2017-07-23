press release: Over the past five weeks, the 2017 Mandela Washington Fellows have learned from our campus and community partners about American public management and leadership. Now the fellows would like to give back to our local community by organizing a public event that celebrates African cultures and outlines a vision for the future of the continent. This Sunday, the fellows will host a conference, “Redefining the African Narrative,” that will feature music, dance, interactive games, and inspirational talks.

Free, all ages welcome

Dress: African or African-inspired attire encouraged (but not required)

Hosted and organized by: 2017 Mandela-Washington Fellows

About the Mandela Washington Fellows

The Mandela Washington Fellowship Program is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State. This program brings 1,000 leaders between the ages of 25 and 35 from across Africa to complete a six-week academic and experiential learning institute at U.S. institutions. This year, UW–Madison hosted 25 fellows — 15 women and 10 men representing 20 African countries. Visit this website to learn more about the 2017 Mandela Washington Fellows.

http://africa.wisc.edu/?page_ id=13436

Please join us to celebrate our fellows and the immense energy they have brought to our community over the past five weeks. You can also help us support our fellows and their initiative by sharing this invitation with your relevant networks. All are welcome!