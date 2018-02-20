Reflection and Return to Space of Cultural Alchemy

press release: Dr. Faisal Abdu'Allah's lecture is titled Reflection & Return to Spaces of Cultural Alchemy.

Dr. Abdu’Allah is an Associate Professor of Art and Faculty Director of UW-Madison's Creative Arts Community, The Studio. He graduated from the Royal College of Art, and completed his PhD in 2012 at the University of East London.

His work has been exhibited widely, including at the 55th Venice Biennale (2013), Centro Atlantico de Arte Moderno in Gran Canaria (2012), National Portrait Gallery (2009), Whitechapel Gallery (2009), British Film Institute Gallery (2008), Serpentine Gallery (2006), and the Chisenhale Gallery (2003) in London, and Studio Museum Harlem (1997). His works are in the collections of Tate Britain (London), the V&A (London), the National Maritime Museum (London), the Chazen Museum (Madison), CAAM (Gran Canaria) and the British Arts Council.

Abdu’Allah has won numerous grants and awards, including the prestigious Joan Mitchell Foundation Painters and Sculptors grant, the Mayor of London Award for Sustainability, the Flamin Production Development Award, the Romnes Faculty Award, the Decibel Visual Arts Award, and the first prize at Tallinn Print Triennial in Estonia.

He has been Artist-in-Residence at the Serpentine Gallery (London), Tate Modern (London), Gallery MOMO (Johannesburg) and Project Row House (Houston). He has been the recipient of The Honored Instructor and the OMAI/First Wave Outstanding Faculty Recognition Award.

Abdu’Allah is represented by Magnolia Editions, USA, and Autograph ABP, London.