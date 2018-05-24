Regional Dance America Mid States Festival

press release: RDA Mid States will host a dance festival May 24-26 at Lathrop Hall with performances every evening at Shannon Hall. This non-profit organization educates young dancers and gives them performance opportunities and choreography opportunities. The opening showcase highlights young choreographers, Friday’s performance is a mixture of ballet and modern, and Saturday evening is the gala performance. Tickets are available for the evening performances online at the UW-Madison Campus Ticketing website.

Dance Wisconsin has been a part of this organization for over 25 years. On the Opening Showcase on Thursday evening, three Dance Wisconsin dancers will be presenting their new works -- Emily Ginocchio, currently a freshman at UW-Whitewater; Margaret Violante, currently a graduating senior; and Sarah Langdon, a junior at DeForest High School. On Friday evening, Chelsey Bradley will present her contemporary piece “Abyss,” and during the Saturday evening gala performance, Ashley Christensen’s piece “A Joyful Concerto” will be presented. Also on faculty is Nick Mullikin, former student of Monona Academy of Dance and current head of the School of Nashville Ballet and the second company of Nashville Ballet.