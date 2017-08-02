Regional Transportation Planning in the Madison Area

press release: Comments are invited on the regional transportation planning process carried out by the Madison Area Transportation Planning Board (MATPB), Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), Metro Transit, and local units of government in the Madison metropolitan area.

Under Federal law, the MATPB serves as the metropolitan planning organization (MPO) for the Madison urban area. In coordination with WisDOT, Metro Transit, and local units of government in the Madison area, the MATPB is responsible for conducting a continuing, cooperative, and comprehensive transportation planning process in accordance with the provisions of federal law. The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) is conducting a planning certification review of the regional transportation planning process conducted in the Madison area. This review is conducted every four years.

Public comments received will be incorporated into the certification review and considered together with other USDOT oversight activities to determine if the transportation planning process meets applicable requirements of Federal transportation law and also to make recommendations for improvements to the process. Comments are sought pertaining to transportation planning processes, public involvement procedures (see links to MATPB Public Participation Plan and recent evaluation of the plan), the long-range regional transportation plan, and the transportation improvement program.

Public comments are invited and may be submitted in writing or in person at a public meeting to be held Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. at:

Madison Water Utility, 119 E. Olin Avenue, Conference Room A-B

Representatives of the USDOT, WisDOT, Metro Transit, and MATPB staff will be available to provide information and respond to questions regarding the transportation planning process.

Written comments may be submitted no later than August 18, 2017 by mail, fax, or e-mail to:

Madison Planning Certification Review, Federal Highway Administration, 525 Junction Rd, Ste 8000, Madison, Wisconsin 53717

Fax: 608-662-2121

E-mail: wisconsin.fhwa@dot.gov