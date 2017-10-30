press release: School of Human Ecology Community Altar Project, presented by Carolyn Kallenborn and SoHE’s EcoWell

Remembrance and Celebration is a participatory art project that invites our community to come together in the thoughtful, often very touching, process of creating a public altar of remembrance for people who have passed.

The process is inspired by altar making traditions in Mexico for Day of the Dead but community and personal altars of remembrance are created in many traditions, all over the world. The project is designed to help us build bridges between the individual and the community, life and death, sorrow and celebration.

October 30 – November 6, 2017.Opening reception: Wednesday, November 1, 4 – 5 pm

SoHE Link (Main entryway), Nancy Nicholas Hall