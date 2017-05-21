press release: NARI of Madison, will present its 20th NARI REMODELED HOMES TOUR on Sunday, May 21. Twelve Madison area homes throughout the city will highlight additions, kitchens, dining rooms, bathrooms, bedrooms, basements, whole home remodels and more to showcase the craftsmanship of local NARI remodeling contractors. Homes in the NARI REMODELED HOMES TOUR will be open Sunday, May 21, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A $10 ticket will allow entry for a family into all of the homes on the Tour. Tickets for the tour may be purchased at any of the Tour site locations the day of the event. The locations are available online at: www.NARIMadison.org and in the Wisconsin State Journal the week prior to the Tour. Included in the admission is a Tour Guidebook with pictures, highlights and directions to each home and NARI’s Home Remodeling Directory. The Tour is sponsored by Marvin Windows and Doors (Gold), Madison Gas and Electric (Silver), Grand Appliance and TV (Silver), Wisconsin State Journal (Silver), Kitchen Ideas Center (Bronze) and Kohler Sterling Plumbing Companies (Bronze).