press release: Join us for our 3rd annual Rendez-Zoo, our annual 21+ event to enhance our community-supported zoo and future exhibits. Guests will "take flight" at the Henry Vilas Zoo, visiting the animals, savoring tastes and spirits and enjoying live entertainment. Plus, participate in an exclusive silent auction featuring unique items and once-in-a-lifetime experiences!

This year's event will feature over 20 Madison-area restaurants' finest bite-sized fair, an open bar (beer, wine, and a signature cocktails), live entertainment, zookeeper chats, and much more!

Special thanks to our food & beverage vendors, including: The Barmadillo, Barriques, BelAir Cantina Madison, Brasserie V, Brocach on Monroe, Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Co., CIRC, The Coopers Tavern, Everly, Fuegos, Gates & Brovi, Glacier Grille & Catering, Graft Madison, Hendricks Gin, Heritage Catering, Jacs Dining & Tap House, Johnny Delmonico's, Lao Laan-Xang, Liliana's Restaurant, The Looking Glass Bakery, Madison Area Chefs Network, Madison Chocolate Company, Market Street Diner & Bakery, New Glarus Brewing Company, NessAlla Kombucha and Pizza Brutta

VIP: $250/person - features an exclusive encounter (stay tuned for additional details!) VIP guests will also enjoy early admittance & auction bidding, a VIP lounge with exclusive apps & drinks, entertainment, a complimentary event takeaway, plus all the benefits of general admission!

General Admission: $100/person - enjoy over 20 local restaurants' finest bite-sized fare, an open bar (beer, wine, and a signature cocktail), live entertainment, a one-of-a-kind silent auction, zookeeper chats and animal experiences

Group Tickets:

Peacock Pass: $2,000 - Includes 10 VIP tickets (at a 25% discount)

Penguin Pass: $750 - 10 General Admission tickets (at a 25% discount)

Parakeet Pass: $300 - 4 General Admission tickets (at a 25% discount)

Rendez-Zoo is our largest fundraising event of the year, with ticket proceeds supporting Henry Vilas Zoo's mission of providing exceptional animal care and conserving wildlife through local engagement and global partnerships, while consistently delivering a compelling and inspirational guest experience for all.

Can't make it to the event? You can still help! Without an admission fee, support from the community keeps the Henry Vilas Zoo going strong. With your gift, you are helping to ensure this unique community resource remains for many generations to come. You can also bid on once-in-a-lifetime opportunities in our online auction, with all proceeds going back to support our mission. More auction info will be available shortly on our Facebook event.