Renew Yourself with Guided Visualization

press release: Are you looking to renew your self-care tools for the New Year? Could you benefit from an hour of stress-reduction exercises?

Please join us for a FREE workshop presented by Mindset Inc. Saturday January 21, at the following times and locations

945a-1045a at the ED Locke Public Library in McFarland

1145a-1245p at the Middleton Public Library

2pm-3pm at the Waunakee EMS Building

Please email admin@mindsetinc.org to register!

This free workshop experience, led by Elizabeth Lewis, will include mindful breathing, abdominal breathing, body scan relaxation and more. Participants may choose to bring a blanket or yoga mat to lay on during the guided visualization.

Guided visualization is a relaxing practice that focuses the mind on healing images to bring about positive changes in the body and mind. Through the purposeful creation of inner images or mental pictures, a beneficial pattern of health can be created, enhancing your sense of well-being. Throughout the ages, guided visualization has been recognized and used in many cultures as a healing practice; recently the process has been studied by Western researchers and applied to health and healing. Visualization is now used to lower blood pressure, enhance cancer treatment, build stress resilience, promote the healing process after surgery, alleviate pain, improve stamina, and enhance performance for athletes and artists.

Elizabeth Lewis is an artist, writer, motivational speaker, and stress management and personal development coach. Her areas of expertise include HeartMath, forgiveness facilitation, resilience building, meditation, happiness, chakra healing art, and global body-mind-spirit practices.