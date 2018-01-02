press release: Tuesday, January 2 – Sunday, January 7

In 1996, an original rock musical by a little-known composer opened on Broadway… and forever changed the landscape of American theater. Two decades later, Jonathan Larson’s RENT continues to speak loudly and defiantly to audiences across generations and all over the world. And now, this Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award®-winning masterpiece returns to the stage in a vibrant 20th anniversary touring production. A re-imagining of Puccini's La Bohème, RENT follows an unforgettable year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. With its inspiring message of joy and hope in the face of fear, this timeless celebration of friendship and creativity reminds us to measure our lives with the only thing that truly matters—love. Meet the Artist* immediately following the Thursday evening performance. Community Partner: UW Health & Unity Health Insurance.

Tuesday, Jan 2 7:30pm

Wednesday, Jan 3 7:30pm

Thursday, Jan 4 7:30pm

Friday, Jan 5 8:00pm

Saturday, Jan 6 2:00pm & 8:00pm

Sunday, Jan 7 1:00pm & 6:30mp