RePower Madison Summer Celebration

press release: We invite you to socialize, network, and celebrate our successes at this casual event. Next Door Brewing will donate $1 to RePower for every special beer purchased. Additional donations greatly appreciated as well!

At 6pm, we'll celebrate Madison's 100% renewable energy goal and other achievements and briefly share campaign updates.

Please come with your friends and family for a drink or to dine. Light appetizers will be provided.

Thursday, July 27, 5:30-7 PM, Next Door Brewing, 2439 Atwood Avenue