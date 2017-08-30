Reptoid, Asumaya, Bell & Circuit, Keelhauler
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Well we didn't exactly plan it this way...
When our pal Jordan (aka Reptoid) asked us to help set up a show in Madison, we figured it would be business as usual with a few local bands (you know the drill). But events conspired to construct a four-act bill of solitary musicians. This ain't no singer-songwriter namby-pamby though. No siree. Far from it.
Reptoid is on tour from Oakland California. Reptoid encases feral-yet-precise drumming with noxious clouds of noise and maniacal synth. And it’s just one guy. Think Lighting Bolt with harsh noise. http://www.
Humans joining their reptilian overlord are the following local one-person musical acts:
Asumaya (live looping extravaganza) = Luke Bassuener of Control/Faux Fawn
Bell & Circuit (live mixed trip-dub) = Russell Emerson Hall of Tyranny Is Tyranny/Twelves
Keelhauler (atmospheric drone) = Graham Czonnors of Cthonian Lich/Serpent Lung