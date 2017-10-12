Researching Cancer and Cures

Capitol Lakes 333 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Please join us for this fascinating, complimentary talk and conversation with Howard Bailey, director of the UW Carbone Cancer Center and professor of medicine at the UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health. This free and open to the public series is brought to you by the Wisconsin Alumni Association and Capitol Lakes Retirement Community.

Capitol Lakes 333 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
