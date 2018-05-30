Researching Your Family's History
Come learn how to dig into your family history and uncover stories that help you to understand where you come from and the ancestors who had an impact on your life. Lori Bessler will provide information on how to research your family using online resources and collections found at the Wisconsin Historical Society.
Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717 View Map
