New this year: attend Garden Expo's inaugural Thursday Night Story Slam!

Come share and hear great stories from fellow gardeners at a free Garden Expo kick-off event at The Frequency (121 W. Main St.) on the Thursday night before the event.

In partnership with Allen Centennial Garden and Madison Story Slam, the theme for the evening’s stories will be “resilience in gardening.” The Story Slam will be headlined by Mr Plant Geek - Michael Perry and Kiss My Aster!'s Amanda Thomsen, and hosted by Adam Rostad of Madison Story Slam.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event will begin at 7 p.m.

Sign up to tell a 5–7 minute story by sending a message to the Madison Story Slam Facebook page.

The first 50 people in the door will receive a Friday night Garden Expo admission ticket!

