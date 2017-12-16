Resistance & Resilience Writers Tour

press release: Join us for Women Your Mother Warned You About: Resistance & Resilience, an explosive afternoon featuring the best trans women and AMAB non-binary writers in the country. We'll be sharing stories of the heart and beyond at HIGH NOON SALOON! This event is the second show of Heartspark's 2017 Great Lakes Tour.

THE WRITERS JOINING US

KOKUMO (Chicago)

Tobi-Hill Meyer (Seattle)

Joss Barton (St. Louis)

Luna Merbruja (Bay Area)

Moss Angel (Portland)

Amy Heart (Olympia)

and more!

ACCESSBILITY: This venue is wheelchair accessible. Please note that several of our readers are chemically sensitive, so please refrain from wearing perfume and scented material in order for us to make this space safe.

Some great reads about being fragrance free and chemical sensitivity: http://everydayfeminism.com/2015/07/being-scent-free/

http://www.peggymunson.com/mcs/fragfree.pdf

CENTERING NOTE: While some of our writers are women and use she/her pronouns, some do not. Respecting our reader's pronouns is deeply appreciated, so please ask if you don't know. We welcome, want, and request *everybody* of all genders, shapes, and sizes to attend our reading, but *please note* that this space is being specifically created to give trans

women and AMAB trans folx a place to share their hearts. They are the center of this event.

Learn more about Heartspark Press at heartsparkpress.com.