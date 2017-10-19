Resistance in the Era of Trump

Thursday, October 19, 2017, 7PM, Elvehjem L160 (Philips Auditorium)

DAVID BARSAMIAN is a journalist who has altered the independent media landscape, both with his weekly radio show Alternative Radio - now in its 32th year - and his written work. His forthcoming books are with Noam Chomsky and Arundhati Roy. Barsamian is the winner of the Media Education Award, the ACLU's Upton Sinclair Award for independent journalism, the Cultural Freedom Fellowship from the Lannan Foundation, and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Rocky Mountain Peace and Justice Center.

Please note that David Barsamian was originally scheduled to share the evening with Tariq Ali. Unfortunately, Tariq will not be able to join him due to an accident that prevents him travelling at this time. Please stay tuned for updates on the rescheduling of Tariq's visit.