R-E-S-P-E-C-T: A Celebration of Women in Music

in a Revue Style Benefit for Planned Parenthood

Starring

The Big Payback

Featuring

Aarushi Agni as Ella Fitzgerald

Beth Kille as Sheryl Crow

Leah Isabel Tirado as Tina Turner

Roz Greiert as Gwen Stefani

Shawndell Marks as Dolly Parton

Megan Moran as Joni Mitchell

Kelsey Miles as Janis Joplin

Lex Allen as Beyoncé

Liz Fleig as Adele

Carolynn Schwartz Black as Aretha Franklin

Abby Sherman as Carly Rae Jepsen

Nellie Wilson & Friends as The Dixie Chicks

Ginny Kincaid as Alanis Morissette

Lyndsay Evans as Deborah Harry

Follow women’s musical journey through the decades from Aretha Franklin, Joni Mitchell and Janis Joplin in the 1960’s to Adele, Beyoncé, and Carly Rae Jepsen in present day. The event will be hosted by sensational 8-piece ensemble band, The Big Payback, with performances by an all female ensemble comprised of artists and members of local bands.

This event is an opportunity to come together as a community and show support not only for our local female musicians, honor those who have made an impact in the music industry, but also to honor all of the women in our lives. It is important now, more than ever, to make our voices heard. Come raise your voices with us and sing along to some of your favorite songs of the last six decades written and performed by women.

All proceeds for the event will be donated to Planned Parenthood, a nonprofit organization that provides reproductive health care in the United States and globally.