R-E-S-P-E-C-T
Majestic Theatre 115 King St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
R-E-S-P-E-C-T: A Celebration of Women in Music
in a Revue Style Benefit for Planned Parenthood
Starring
Featuring
Aarushi Agni as Ella Fitzgerald
Beth Kille as Sheryl Crow
Leah Isabel Tirado as Tina Turner
Roz Greiert as Gwen Stefani
Shawndell Marks as Dolly Parton
Megan Moran as Joni Mitchell
Kelsey Miles as Janis Joplin
Lex Allen as Beyoncé
Liz Fleig as Adele
Carolynn Schwartz Black as Aretha Franklin
Abby Sherman as Carly Rae Jepsen
Nellie Wilson & Friends as The Dixie Chicks
Ginny Kincaid as Alanis Morissette
Lyndsay Evans as Deborah Harry
Follow women’s musical journey through the decades from Aretha Franklin, Joni Mitchell and Janis Joplin in the 1960’s to Adele, Beyoncé, and Carly Rae Jepsen in present day. The event will be hosted by sensational 8-piece ensemble band, The Big Payback, with performances by an all female ensemble comprised of artists and members of local bands.
This event is an opportunity to come together as a community and show support not only for our local female musicians, honor those who have made an impact in the music industry, but also to honor all of the women in our lives. It is important now, more than ever, to make our voices heard. Come raise your voices with us and sing along to some of your favorite songs of the last six decades written and performed by women.
All proceeds for the event will be donated to Planned Parenthood, a nonprofit organization that provides reproductive health care in the United States and globally.
