Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: Job seekers can get free help sharpening their skills from Chris Ehle, recruitment and triage specialist from WorkSmart Network, at the Verona Public Library as part of the Job Seekers Program Series. On Tuesday, January 16, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Ehle will discuss two crucial elements of a job search: resumes and cover letters. Participants will learn about different types of resumes and when to use them. Ehle will also talk about when a cover letter is needed and how to write one.

The WorkSmart Network is supported by the Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin that specializes in delivering workforce services and solutions to prepare workers for the needs of business and industry. The WorkSmart Network team delivers employment and training services and support to job seekers, businesses, and young adults in communities across South Central Wisconsin.

This program is free and open to the public. To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
608-845-7180
