press release: Ever wanted to participate in our Returning Prisoner Simulation and haven't had a chance? Well we have openings for this Saturday!!!!

Madison-Area Urban Ministries (MUM) Returning Prisoner Simulation

If you were to take a walk in the shoes of someone just released from prison--would you find your way?

The Returning Prisoner Simulation, run by Madison Area Urban Ministries, puts participants in the role of someone who has just been released from prison and provides a unique, interactive opportunity to understand the experiences of individuals when returning to the community from prison. Participants try to accomplish a list of tasks that newly released prisoners must do during their re-entry. The interactive role-play workshop helps people to start to understand the various barriers and difficulties individuals face when return to the community after a period of incarceration.

After participating in the simulation, hear from a panel of formerly incarcerated individuals about their experiences.

Sign up today to join in a journey of healing and reconciliation.

There is a "suggested" minimum $12 donation per person to help us to cover the costs associated with the event. Any and all proceeds directly support the Restorative Justice Programs of Madison Area Urban Ministries.

Date: 10/14/2017 (Sat.), 10:00am - 1:00pm CDT,Location: St. Stephen's (5700 Pheasant Hill Rd., Monona)