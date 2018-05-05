Revenge of the Sixth
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Sometimes the sequel is as good as the original; join us for the last day of our kids' celebration of all things Star Wars and space science. Build an ewok village, meet the storm troopers of the 501st Legion–Wisconsin Garrison, see porgs and a Death Star created with our 3D printer, and more! All activities FREE with museum admission, while supplies last. Costumes are encouraged
