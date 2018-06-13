Reverend Billy & the Stop Shopping Choir

press release: Reverend Billy and the Stop Shopping Choir is a New York City based radical performance community, with 50 performing members and a congregation in the thousands. The Stop Shopping Choir is a diverse array of economic, ethnic, religious and cultural backgrounds and has members from every continent except Antarctica, which we're working on. Among us are scientists, teachers, artists, therapists, welders, cyclists, builders, developers, hairdressers, dog walkers, actors, truck drivers, tech geeks, scholars and executives. The Choir has toured in Europe, Africa, South America and throughout North America.

