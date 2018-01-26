press release: Stewart Brand, biologist, conservationist, author and trailblazer, is speaking at Promega regarding current conservation techniques that utilize genetic tools. Brand, known for the “Whole Earth Catalog”, has continued to explore and expand our approach to life. He launched a mindset of seeing the Earth as a whole organism and the importance of our caring for this gem suspended in space. One of his most recent organizations co-founded with Ryan Phelan is “Revive and Restore” which uses genetic tools to rescue endangered species. Brand will share his story, how he started and then he and Phelan will focus on this latest work being done in genetic restoration and the implications for our future. RSVP to the event on Facebook.