Revvin' it Up for Conservation

Press release:

Celebrating our 15th anniversary!

Join us Thursday, June 8th at the Goodman Community Center in Madison to celebrate our 15th anniversary and one of the most inspiring conservation events of the year, featuring the Reverend Lennox Yearwood, Jr., President and CEO of the Hip Hop Caucus.

Rev. Yearwood is a community activist and leader in the green movement who has been successfully bridging the gap between communities of color and environmental advocacy for the past decade. His innovative climate and clean energy work has garnered the Hip Hop Caucus support from environmental leaders, including former Vice President Al Gore's Climate Reality Project, National Wildlife Federation, Earthjustice, Sierra Club, Bill McKibben's 350.org, and League of Conservation Voters.

The party will also feature spoken word poetry by local artists, delectable hors d’oeuvres from the Goodman Center’s Working Class Catering, conservation-minded friends, and a big helping of inspiration as we celebrate 15 years of protecting Wisconsin’s air, land, and water. Will you join us for this exhilarating and uplifting night on June 8th? Tickets are just $35 – don't miss out!

Your support will help Wisconsin League of Conservation Voters ensure we are able to find common ground with communities across the state and protect Wisconsin's drinking water, public lands, and the natural places we love.