RSVP for Rhapsody in Bloom

press release: DIVERSE. RAW. DELICIOUS. New York City is an ever-evolving culture mash-up of cuisine and creativity, come and explore a taste of the big city life. Anything can happen in a New York minute!

6:00-8:00 p.m. Using your subway transportation map as a guide, mingle through different garden areas sampling traditional New York street food provided by Banzo and Underground Catering’s premier local food carts, and a tasty taco stand from Pasqual’s Cantina.

Surprises await around every corner, featuring classic street performers and a symphony of subway music.

Online Auction - bid on one-of-a-kind items and packages until 9:00 p.m.

8:00-11:00 p.m. As the sun sets, take a twilight stroll through the NEW garden landscape lighting, bust a move on the dance floor, and enjoy a New York slice from Ian’s Pizza and sweet treats from Bloom Bake Shop!

Online reservations available! - CLICK HERE

Ticket processing fees applied to total.

Full Experience Reservations (6:00-11:00 p.m.) at $95 /person

Package pricing (4) Full Experience Reservations @$342 total (10% discount) (8) Full Experience Reservations @ $646 total (15% discount) Discounted reservation pricing applies only when purchased by one person.

Late Night Reservation (8:00-11:00 p.m.) at $55 /person

Sponsored Table reservation available inquire at 608-246-5616

Olbrich Botanical Gardens’ annual gala has been a summer tradition for over 28 years! In 2017, Rhapsody in Bloom will evolve once again, going back to the basics, comparable to a time when more than 70% of every ticket was a direct contribution to the Gardens.

By discontinuing the seated dinner and simplifying the food offerings, Olbrich is able to reduce the reservation pricing by 30% and offer a late night admission option at an even greater savings. These changes will make Rhapsody in Bloom accessible to more community members while still raising significant funds for the Gardens.

Wooden benches and cafe style patio tables/chairs will be available throughout the Gardens for guests' enjoyment during the event.

Join us on June 17, 2017 for this exciting event in support of Madison’s award-winning public garden and celebrate everything about a city so nice, they named it twice!

Themed Attire Encouraged

BLACK with brilliant, over-the-top accessories, of course!

New Yorkers wear black because it’s a symbol of power, elegance, and luxury... “because we’re not tourists here to see a show; because we are, in a sense, with the band. The band is New York, and the color is black.” -Amy Larocca, New York Magazine