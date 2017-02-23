press release: Enjoy the music of classic composers at the Verona Public Library. On Thursday, February 23, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., the Rhapsody Trio will perform works by Mozart and share insight into his life. A serious (mostly!) musician with a unique if not bawdy sense of humor, Mozart was a perfect blend of genius and mere mortal. In addition to music, audience members will be treated to some of Mozart’s letters.

This free performance is part of the Classical Concert Series presented in partnership with the Rhapsody Arts Center, Inc. To register, or for information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.