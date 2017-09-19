× Expand Rhiannon Giddens

press release: PRESENTED BY FRANK PRODUCTIONS AND TRUE ENDEAVORS

THE FREEDOM HIGHWAY TOUR

Door Time 6:30pm | Show Time 7:30pm

TICKETS ON-SALE FRIDAY, June 16, 2017 @ 11 AM: Tickets may be purchased online at OvertureCenter.org, by phone at 608-258-4141, and at the Overture Center Box Office.

$39.50 | $29.50 (Plus applicable fees)

Singer-songwriter Rhiannon Giddens is the co-founder of the GRAMMY award-winning string band Carolina Chocolate Drops, playing banjo and fiddle. Giddens’ 2014 Grammy nominated solo debut, Tomorrow Is My Turn, blends gospel, jazz, blues, and country, and showcases her dazzling vocal prowess. Giddens follow-up album Freedom Highway, largely comprised of original songs, was released to widespread critical acclaim in February. She performed at the Obama White House and duets with country star Eric Church on his powerful anti-racism hit "Kill a Word." Last year she received the BBC Radio 2 Folk Award for Singer of the Year and the Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Bluegrass and Banjo. Giddens also has a recurring role on the recently revived television drama Nashville.