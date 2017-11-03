press release:Strollers Theatre LTD. is proud to continue its 61st season on November 3rd with Rhinoceros by Eugène Ionesco.

A rhinoceros rampages through a small town, shattering the peace. As the dwindling humans are besieged by the growing tide of beasts, one man struggles with his place in this new reality as his fellows transform, infected by a burgeoning ideology. Savagery is simpler than empathy, and in this new world, forsaking humanity is noble.

Eugène Ionesco’s powerful work is charged with themes of isolation, infection, beauty and brutality. Written in 1959, the play is fueled by Ionesco’s early life in a time of immense political and social upheaval. Driven by his incisive rhetoric and deft handling of humanity’s actions in times of change, the fantastical nature of the play only emphasizes the stark reality of the world we live in. How do we comprehend and adapt to new realities when our world changes? How do we cope with a rising tide of confusion and casual hate? Ionesco’s themes are as timely now as they were then, forcing us to ask ourselves about our own actions and complicity in a world of forces that seek to strip us of our humanity.

From Katherine Johnson (Director): “In our present, we find ourselves fighting against a world that euphemizes and legitimizes atrocity. We need to speak unabashedly on moral issues, and as artists and storytellers we have a unique opportunity. It's difficult to clear our heads in the midst of a sudden and frightening shift. Theatre presents a chance to step back and see our unfolding history, and our place in it. The time for this play is now.”

For dates/times/tickets/details for Rhinoceros, please visit bartelltheatre.org/2017/ rhinoceros/ .

For additional information on our 61st season, please visit StrollersTheatre.org. Strollers Theatre has a Season Announcement video where each of our directors share their thoughts on the upcoming season. It is worth a view!

Dates:

Fri, Nov 3 - 7:30pm

Sat, Nov 4 - 7:30pm

Sun, Nov 5 - 2:00pm

Thu, Nov 9 - 7:30pm

Fri, Nov 10 - 7:30pm

Sat, Nov 11 - 7:30pm

Wed, Nov 15 - 7:30pm

Thu, Nov 16 - 7:30pm

Fri, Nov 17 - 7:30pm

Sat, Nov 18 - 2:00pm