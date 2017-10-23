Rhinos and Rangers in Crisis

press release: Four Lakes Group Sierra Club is co-sponsoring a presentation about African rhinoceros preservation with MaaViva: The Institute for Interconnectedness, on Monday, October 23 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Madison Public Library, Room 301.

Marc McDonald, founder and manager of ICORP (International Coalition of Rhino Protection) will tell about his work on the front lines in Mozambique's Greater Lebombo Conservancy. This park is adjacent to South Africa's Kruger National Park. ICORP works on the ground to keep armed poachers out of Kruger. Join us to hear about Marc's work on the front lines of this struggle.