Rhonda Vincent & the Rage

press release:

$35

When the Queen of Bluegrass comes to town, you don’t want to miss out! Rhonda Vincent is the only artist to receive seven consecutive Female Vocalist of the Year titles from the International Bluegrass Music Association; she has seen multiple Grammy nominations and 5 consecutive Entertainer of the Year Awards from the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America. In 2010, she received the prestigious "Star Award" from the Bluegrass Heritage Foundation. With over 80 awards, her band is the most awarded group in bluegrass music, incorporating savvy contemporary touches while drawing deeply from the haunting mountain soul of classic Monroe-styled bluegrass. Constantly forging connections with fans through her invigorating performances, she continues to grow as a songwriter, with an optimism that bursts through the speakers.