Rich Armstrong, Bob Jaeger, Don Julie, Tom Klingele

press release: PhotoMidwest members Rich Armstrong, Bob Jaeger, Don Julie, and Tom Klingele - all of whom share a passion for the beauties of the natural world, have a collaborative exhibit entitled The Arboretum through the Seasons. All of the photographs will have been taken within the University of Wisconsin Arboretum through all four seasons. The photographs will showcase the incredible variety of life and landscapes of this resource, itself being within the confines of a city landscape - a true gem for the benefit of all. The Arboretum Visitor Center is located at 2880 Longenecker Drive, Madison. The exhibit runs from January 4 through February 28.