× Expand Richard Goode

press release: The first American to record the complete Beethoven sonatas, Richard Goode is one of the most celebrated contemporary classical pianists. He won the Grammy Award in 1983 for his rendition of Brahms and has been praised for his powerfully emotional interpretations.

“Richard Goode is one of the finest pianists in the world. Few can match his unfailingly beautiful tone, effortless technical command, interpretive insight and total emotional commitment to the music he plays.” - Washington Post