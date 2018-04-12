Latin Jazz Jam with Richard Hildner & Juancho Martinez

Robinia Courtyard 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Madison’s premier Latin Jazz/Dance Jam is back stronger than ever at our brand-new location: Robinia Courtyard! Join us every Thursday to enjoy** a night of great music, dancing, and professional event photography to capture the great times!

8pm: Latin Dance class with Luis Armacanqui! Immerse yourself for the first time in the movements of Bachata or Salsa; or, refresh your steps learned long ago with one of Madison's latin dance legends, Luis!

9pm-close: Live Latin Jazz Jam with Acoplados and their revolving cast of regional Latin Jazz musicians. Event photography and Salsa/Bachata DJ sets by Luis Armacanqui

$5 at the door. All ages 18+ welcome! Food served until 11pm!

**This is a dance and music event meant to provide safe enjoyment for all patrons. As Latin dance is a partnered dance, it's heavily based on consent from the moment someone asks a partner to dance. Saying "no" is okay, and we expect everyone to respect patrons' wishes whether they accept or decline a dance/conversation at any moment. Any individuals who do not abide by these basic guidelines will be asked to leave. Thank you for your understanding!

