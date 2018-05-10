press release: Join us for a special edition of our ongoing Scholar'd for Life lecture series!

Dr. Richard Davidson

discusses his new book, Altered Traits

Thursday, May 10th, 7:00 PM

Kromrey Middle School - Cafetorium, 7009 Donna Dr. in Middleton

The Middleton Public Library is thrilled to welcome Professor Richard Davidson for the second lecture of 2018 in our Scholar'd for Life series! Dr. Davidson will discuss his new book, Altered Traits: Science Reveals How Meditation Changes Your Mind, Brain, and Body

Registration is NOT required for this event. Seating will be available at Kromery Middle School on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors will open at 6:30 PM.

Copies of Dr. Davidson's book will be available for purchase at the event courtesy of A Room of One's Own bookstore. The evening will conclude with a book signing.

Richard J. Davidson is the William James and Vilas Professor of Psychology and Psychiatry and Founder and Director of the Center for Healthy Minds at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where he has been a faculty member since 1984. Throughout his career, he has published more than 375 articles and 80 chapters/reviews as well as 14 books, including The Emotional Life of Your Brain and, most recently, Altered Traits: Science Reveals How Meditation Changes Your Mind, Brain, and Body.

Dr. Davidson received his Ph.D. from Harvard University in Psychology, Psychopathology & Psychophysiology with a minor focus in Behavioral Neurology and Neuroanatomy; and a B.S. in Psychology from New York University.