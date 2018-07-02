press release: Join the Friends of the Madison Public Library after their annual meeting to hear local author, Richard Pifer, speak about his two books on Wisconsin history. Richard Pifer is the author of “The Great War Comes to Wisconsin: Sacrifice, Patriotism, and Free Speech in a Time of Crisis” and “A City at War: Milwaukee Labor During World War II.” Mr. Pifer retired in 2015 from his position as Director of Reference and Public Services for the Wisconsin Historical Society's Library-Archives Division. He received a PhD in American history from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His historical research focused on home front history in Wisconsin during the First and Second World Wars.

This free event follows the Friends of Madison Public Library's annual meeting. Learn more about the Friends or sign up to become a member at https://www.friendsmpl.com